Best times for anglers

For some people it might be better to eat dessert before dinner. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard nutrition recommendations for the best time to have dessert — or even whether or not it’s okay to have fruit after meals. As a dietitian, I am always left questioning these blanket recommendations because they don’t take into account factors like medical history, unique health needs, medications and physical activity. While it’s not my philosophy to give patients hard-and-fast rules like “Eat dessert no later than 5pm,” so many of the patients I worked with tell me about their dessert guidelines. Many of these guidelines are self-imposed rules associated with dessert, like it can only be enjoyed after having a “healthy meal” or they require physical activity after eating sweets to “balance things out.”