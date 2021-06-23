Cancel
Public Health

We may be here a while

Southwest Times Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can predict the future, but regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be here – where we’re at now – for a while. That would be defined as “a lot better than it was, but not completely done.”. Vaccine-acquired herd immunity was the original plan, and 70% to 85%...

Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

County vaccinations lagging, infections climbing

COVID-19 infection numbers, having been in decline since the December-January pandemic peak, are again beginning to climb in Arkansas, including Faulkner County. Sources blame the increase on two factors: The Delta variant of the disease, held to be more infectious, and the overall lack of people who have received the vaccine, including people in Faulkner County.
Public HealthSouthwest Times Record

Governor relying on the virus he’s been fighting

After more than a year of mandating, encouraging, requesting and incentivizing Arkansans’ behavior in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson at this point is mostly relying on the virus itself to inspire people to get vaccinated. “I don’t think there’s anything more the government can do except to...
Perry County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Perry vaccinations slow as pandemic recedes

As the coronavirus pandemic has receded through 2021 with vaccinations, much of life has returned to normal paces in the state and the nation. The same is true for Perry County, but the rate of vaccinations are slowing and full vaccinations are still low compared with the eligible population. In...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

DOH: 75.5% of adults have received their first vaccine dose

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, there were 304 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,561. There are 310 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with...
Public HealthCapital Journal

Increased vaccination may curb variants

The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity,...
Public Healtheatthis.com

Dr. Fauci Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

The coronavirus cases have gone up, as the new Delta variant is threatening to upend the progress made so far. Not only it more transmissible, but it can spawn further mutations—possibly ones our vaccine cannot stop. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on to see if your state is on the list, and for what you can do about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Pocahontas, ARstarheraldnews.com

We’re stilll here ...

Change is never easy for people, especially in a long-term business like the weekly newspaper. But life is full of changes and so to be productive and relevant, we must adapt as well. Although the Pocahontas Star Herald has new out of state owners, the paper is still locally based...
Economysportswar.com

Down here in SC we are doing just fine.

Florida is on a roll too. Georgia - doing great. Even NC is going great. But we appreciate your thoughts and prayers in our time of need. We’ll see everyone when. They drop by on vacation. Forgive us if service is a bit slow. With unemployment below the national average its just hard to find the workers to help serve all the people that keep moving here for the northeast and Midwest.
Public Healthnbc15.com

Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced they will stop tracking the Epsilon variant strain on its dashboard after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention de-escalated its status. The Department of Health Services reports the CDC deescalated the Epsilon variant, originally found in California, from a variant of...