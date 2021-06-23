Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Warm-water fly fishing requires a new set of skills

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time my dad handed me a fly rod, I was about 10. Wisely, he didn’t tie on a Quill Gordon and leave me alone on the Fly Fishing Only section. From backyard casting at garbage can lids, I progressed to swinging salted minnows in the current like they were streamers, then moved on to wading beyond the cattails and casting back toward the weed line for bluegills. Before I ever felt a trout strike a fly, I was bringing panfish and rock bass fillets home for my mom to fry up for dinner.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Bass Fishing#Fly Fishing#Fishing Rod#Black Ants#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Washington StatePosted by
stevenbhow

Fly Fishing For Kokanee, Washington State

Another interesting game fish in Washington State and member of the trout/salmon family are Kokanee. They are essentially Sockeye Salmon that are landlocked. They keep their blue and silver colors their entire lives, unlike their ocean going relatives who are famous for their bright red spawning colors all along the West Coast of North America. They can be found in lakes all over Washington State thanks to a very generous stocking program. In fact, nineteen out of Washington’s thirty-nine counties have lakes that hold Kokanee. So, even if you don’t happen to live in a county that has them there is a good chance one of the neighboring counties does. Fortunately for me, King County, where I do the bulk of my fly fishing has seven lakes with Kokanee. Including three, Lake Wilderness, Lake Meridian, and Angle Lake that I’m fairly familiar with. Lake Wilderness being the smallest and my favorite since I grew up in Maple Valley about five minutes away from it. I also occasionally caught them at Lake Padden in Bellingham when I was attending Western Washington University. Like Lake Wilderness, Lake Meridian, and Angle Lake, Lake Padden also has Rainbows as well as Resident Cutts and Largemouth Bass. I’ve never fly fished there, but Lake Kokanee in Mason County has, yep you guessed it, Kokanee, Rainbow Trout, and Bull Trout as well.
Tennessee Statethedanielislandnews.com

Fishing on the fly in Tennessee

The recreational red snapper season is July 9-11. Next week, I will focus on vertical jigging offshore reefs and ledges for giant red snapper. However, this week, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) wanted to try something different. So, we traveled to the mountains of Tennessee to target rainbow trout in the Tellico River.
Hobbiesonthewater.com

Fly Fishing: How to Beat the Wind

Some of the best saltwater fly-fishing opportunities occur when it’s windy, and whether you deal with the wind as a friend or a foe will make or break the day. Capt. Joe Hughes of Jersey Cape Guide Service looks at wind as a challenge and says, “The biggest obstacle for beginning and intermediate fly anglers in saltwater is the ever-present wind. Saltwater fly fishermen who wait for windless, bluebird days are going to be relegated to fishing a handful of times a year. I find the challenge of the wind in fly fishing one of the more appealing parts of the sport.”
EnvironmentPlumas County News

Warm water slows fishing around Almanor

Lake level has begun to recede at Lake Almanor; it is down a couple of tenths since last week. Water temps continue to rise reaching into the low 70s. Like most of California, Lake Almanor has seen unseasonably warm temperatures. Water clarity is averaging 15 feet. The Hex Hatch is...
Hobbiesflyfisherman.com

Gear Guide: 5 Must-Haves for Fly Fishing

Frameless inflatables are quick and simple to use and easily get you into places that don’t get fished much—small streams and/or big rivers with poor ramp access. But with a one-person inflatable you have to try to fish and row at the same time. With the new Dave Scadden Backslash XXX, one person rows while two people fish—just like with a drift boat, but at a fifth of the price—and you don’t need a trailer.
Shenandoah County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Fly fishing workshops

Shenandoah Reel Women on the River will offer fly fishing workshops for young women ages 12 to 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8 at the Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock. Girls will learn the art of fly fishing,...
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Learn to tie a fly fishing fly at the Museum

This Saturday, the Dubois County Museum will host Joe “Swampy” Schoenbachler in a fly fishing fly tying demonstration. Anyone interested in fishing is welcome to attend one of the two classes being presented at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper. Participants will try their...
ravallirepublic.com

Warm water, low flows prompt fishing restrictions on several rivers

Angling restrictions on several Montana rivers took effect Monday due to warming water temperatures and low flows. The restrictions include what are commonly known as “hoot owl” closures, which means fishing is closed from 2 p.m. to midnight, and some full fishing closures. The closures and restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.
HobbiesJanesville Gazette

Fly fishing is less about the fish, more about the angler

——— — Q: So how did you start fly fishing?. — A: I did spin casting for 30-40 years. It was just a nice pastime. You go to some beautiful areas. I always say fish don't live in ugly settings. I happened to teach my next-door neighbor how to fish,...
Hayward, WIFOX 21 Online

Hayward Fly Fishing Company Offers Advice for Musky Fishing

HAYWARD, Wisc.– For those planning to take part in the fishing contest in Hayward this weekend, one shop has its doors open to answer any potential questions. The Hayward Fly Fishing Company is now operating under new ownership, and after being a fly fishing guide for 8 years prior, Stuart Neville offered a little advice on how to catch a musky.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Stealthy Fly Fishing for Redfish

Calculated stalking and presentation are the order of the day. Redfish became the darlings of the flats for Florida sight fishermen back in the ’80s. Over the years, these fish have become a lot more sophisticated. In some areas, as well, they’re fewer in number, due to loss of habitat such as seagrass. But they still gotta eat. You just gotta feed them a little more carefully.
San Clemente, CAdanapointtimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass fishing improves as water warms up again

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
HobbiesThe Gadgeteer

The perfect fishing gear for minimalists

NEWS – The Rodless Reel might look a little bit like a fidget toy, but it’s actually a fully functional fishing reel but without a rod. That’s right, you can catch fish without needing a collection of bulky fishing gear when you have the Rodless Reel. Even though it features a compact lightweight all plastic design, don’t let that fool you. It’s designed to let you reel in a nice sized fish (probably not a Blue Marlin though 😉 ). Add one to your bugout bag or EDC. Don’t let this be the one that got away. Head over to rodlessreel.com where you can buy a Rodless Reel for $34.99.
HobbiesArkansas Online

Heat puts stress on stripers

Warmer water temperatures bring an inevitable increase in fish mortality, even with catch-and-release fishing. This is especially true for striped bass pulled from Arkansas’ top striper lakes. It may seem counter intuitive, but keeping striped bass can actually increase the number of stripers available for other anglers. According to studies...
Florida Statecapecoralbreeze.com

It’s a great time to fish Southwest Florida waters

What a great time to be an angler in Southwest Florida! The gang’s all here from off-shore snapper, grouper, kings, cobia and permit, to snook-filled beaches. Charlotte Harbor is filled with bait, tarpon and sharks, and some really good trout fishing in clean water bays, just off islands in 2-4 feet, along the east wall of the harbor. Redfish are always hungry and currently planning for their annual fall get-together starting this September.
Utah Statecastlecountryradio.com

Drought, hot temperatures prompt increased fishing limits at additional Utah waterbodies

In anticipation of low water levels due to drought conditions and hot water temperatures, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued more emergency changes to Utah’s fishing regulations <https://wildlife.utah.gov/fishing/fishing-regulations.html> Thursday. Those changes will allow anglers to catch and keep more fish at some additional waterbodies around the state. Drought impacts...
Hobbiestowncarolina.com

Call of the Wild: Chattooga River Fly-Fishing

You are being both oddly chilled, and experiencing the sensation of getting wet simultaneously, without any actual cold or moisture touching your skin. The suction effect of the heft of the water as it surrounds your neoprene-encased legs is as strange a feeling as is each tenuous step of your felt-bottomed boot as you begin to appreciate the river’s rush. It’s soothing and stimulating at once, and you understand why it is that this river runs through the hearts and dreams of many a fisherman (or woman).

Comments / 0

Community Policy