Warm-water fly fishing requires a new set of skills

Another interesting game fish in Washington State and member of the trout/salmon family are Kokanee. They are essentially Sockeye Salmon that are landlocked. They keep their blue and silver colors their entire lives, unlike their ocean going relatives who are famous for their bright red spawning colors all along the West Coast of North America. They can be found in lakes all over Washington State thanks to a very generous stocking program. In fact, nineteen out of Washington’s thirty-nine counties have lakes that hold Kokanee. So, even if you don’t happen to live in a county that has them there is a good chance one of the neighboring counties does. Fortunately for me, King County, where I do the bulk of my fly fishing has seven lakes with Kokanee. Including three, Lake Wilderness, Lake Meridian, and Angle Lake that I’m fairly familiar with. Lake Wilderness being the smallest and my favorite since I grew up in Maple Valley about five minutes away from it. I also occasionally caught them at Lake Padden in Bellingham when I was attending Western Washington University. Like Lake Wilderness, Lake Meridian, and Angle Lake, Lake Padden also has Rainbows as well as Resident Cutts and Largemouth Bass. I’ve never fly fished there, but Lake Kokanee in Mason County has, yep you guessed it, Kokanee, Rainbow Trout, and Bull Trout as well.