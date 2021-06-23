Alderman Palumbo: Recyclable go cups part of efforts to make Savannah a sustainable city
This is an op-ed by Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo, who represents District 4. This summer, Savannah is launching an innovative initiative to be the first city in the world to introduce sustainable cups in our to-go cup zone. Branded "The New Way To-Go," the cups are crafted from aluminum right here in Georgia, are infinitely recyclable, and can go from consumption to back on the shelf in as little as 90 days.www.savannahnow.com