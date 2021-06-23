Cancel
Savannah, GA

Alderman Palumbo: Recyclable go cups part of efforts to make Savannah a sustainable city

Savannah Morning News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an op-ed by Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo, who represents District 4. This summer, Savannah is launching an innovative initiative to be the first city in the world to introduce sustainable cups in our to-go cup zone. Branded "The New Way To-Go," the cups are crafted from aluminum right here in Georgia, are infinitely recyclable, and can go from consumption to back on the shelf in as little as 90 days.

Related
Gaithersburg, MDgaithersburgmd.gov

Sustainable Maryland Initiative Helps HOAs Go Green

Homeowners Associations in the City are getting greener thanks to a partnership with the Environmental Finance Center (EFC) at the University of Maryland and the City of Gaithersburg. Through a Sustainable Maryland initiative, the HOAs receive assistance to help them go green, protect waterways, save money, and improve quality of life.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Community panels meet with Savannah city manager finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The three finalists for the Savannah city manager position met with community panels Saturday, made up of community and business leaders as well as members of the media to field questions on a wide range of topics. Jay Melder, Assistant City Administrator for Washington D.C., Sheryl...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

City: Note acceptable recyclables

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle but is also reminding them what they can bring to drop-off sites. City residents can dispose of their recyclable materials at any of the three recycling drop-off sites, city officials said in a statement. However, the city public works department urges residents to verify the types of material that can be collected before their visit by checking the list of approved items located at each site and on the city’s website.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Safety concerns in Savannah’s city-owned garages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Safety in downtown public garages is a concern for some people in Savannah. Neighbors asked WTOC to investigate, and we found 911 dispatch calls for one garage have gone up significantly over the past three years. In March, Jeremie Reed and her husband were in Savannah...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Sustainability through recycled glass

East Central University students Delanie Seals, Tyson Hammonds and graduate student Joseph Harris are assisting in the development of a glass bottle crushing campaign. By collecting glass from the community and crushing it to create sand, the students will begin to research and demonstrate the feasibility and opportunities that arise when using the product in city-wide projects. Building, construction and artistic application are just a few of the possible prospects.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Pilot program tests the use of aluminum to-go cups in Savannah

Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo is giving Savannah's to-go cups a makeover. In fact, he wants them to be made over again and again, but out of recyclable aluminum instead of the usual plastic. This summer the city will be partnering with Ball Corp. to launch a pilot program of aluminum...
Richmond, TXrichmondtx.gov

City of Richmond Changes Solid Waste and Recycling Provider

(Richmond, Texas)- Earlier this year, the City of Richmond solicited proposals from several companies for providing waste and recycling collection services. Through the RFP process, the City selected GFL Environmental as the company to handle solid waste and recycling collection services for all residents, commercial, and industrial customers within the City of Richmond. Beginning August 2nd, GFL will begin collection of all solid waste and recycling materials. GFL will be delivering new poly carts to customers July 19th through July 31st. Communication will be sent to all customers affected by these changes in coming weeks.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

US group hails Dubai's sustainable urban planning efforts

Jun. 26—DUBAI — The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning. In particular, the emirate's utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its "exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings."
Environmentdallassun.com

SDMC marks International Plastic Bag Free Day

SDMC marks International Plastic Bag Free DayNew Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday carried out a campaign 'Plan the Ban' in the Najafgarh zone against the use of plastic bags on International Plastic Bag Free Day. Under the initiative, people and shops in...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Letter: Be aware of plastic labels on glass containers

Glass is the only material recognized by the Food and Drug Administration at GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe)so plastic labels on glass bottles are a nasty thing. As the Ellensburg Glass Recycling Cooperative has grown to more than 75 active glass ambassadors and more than 200 household participants, we are learning a lot!
Jasper, MOJoplin Globe

DNR Waste Management grants to fund area recycling, environmental efforts

Several businesses, nonprofits and other entities in Southwest Missouri are using grants to implement environmentally friendly projects focusing on waste reduction, material recovery and recycling. A total of 17 awardees in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Vernon and Barton counties (Region M) have received $559,520 in grants through Missouri Department of Natural...