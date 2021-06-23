Alderman Palumbo: Recyclable go cups part of efforts to make Savannah a sustainable city

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle but is also reminding them what they can bring to drop-off sites. City residents can dispose of their recyclable materials at any of the three recycling drop-off sites, city officials said in a statement. However, the city public works department urges residents to verify the types of material that can be collected before their visit by checking the list of approved items located at each site and on the city’s website.