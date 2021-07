If the Chicago Cubs want to continue to be in the postseason hunt, they need to move on from these two players. The Chicago Cubs are performing better than many had expected, since said beliefs were that the team would begin to sell at the deadline. However, the team has gone through a bit of a rough patch recently. They were once tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. But entering Sunday, the Cubs sit in third place, 8.5 games behind the Brewers for first with a 42-42 record.