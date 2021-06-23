Council votes to remove tree on advice from forestry expert

On June 14, the Cascade City Council voted to remove the blue spruce tree at Riverview Park on the recommendation of master gardener and forestry expert Bill McCarthy. According to McCarthy, the approximately 30-year old tree is near the end of its life, in poor health, and in a bad location with its sunlight blocked by another tree. While he hates to cut down any tree, McCarthy believes the blue spruce’s time has come, recommending it be replaced with a locust. The Council approved this measure and began a discussion on a five to 10-year plan regarding the health and proper replacement of other trees in the city of Cascade to ensure their longevity. There are plans for the Park Board to meet with McCarthy next month in the New City Park to determine which trees need to come down.