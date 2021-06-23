Christie's & Sotheby's Introduce Crypotcurrency Payments

Have you got yourself acquainted with the world of cryptocurrency? It’s time we all did, as after buying some crypto, we use it to buy more amazing stuff. Looking at the way the world is changing this new version of money can be used to buy anything from an expensive Miami penthouse to a Banksy or Damien Hirst artwork, Franck Muller’s new limited-edition watch, and more recently one of the earth’s rarest and greatest treasures – an exceptional 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond. For the first time ever, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency as payment for the rare diamond (Traditional money will still be acceptable). The diamond, known as ‘The Key 10138’, is among just 10 diamonds of more than 100 carats to come to auction and could easily fetch over $15 million. Along with fiat, the auction house will also accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for the gem. Should it be bought with crypto, the transaction will be processed by Coinbase Commerce, Sotheby’s said.