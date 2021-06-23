Cancel
Christie's & Sotheby's Introduce Crypotcurrency Payments

Highsnobiety
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to have $5.4 million in cryptocurrency lying around in an app somewhere, you could become the proud owner of a rare Keith Haring. In yet another sign that cryptocurrency is taking over the high-end art market, Christie's and Sotheby's have announced that they are now accepting cryptocurrency for big-ticket items. The auction houses will now take Ether and Bitcoin, Artnet News reports, with more high art marketplaces expected to follow suit.

