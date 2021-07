It's safe to say that Tom Brady made the right choice when he signed with the Buccaneers during his free-agent tour back in the spring of 2020. After all, the quarterback has just one year under his belt in Tampa Bay and has quickly added another Lombardi Trophy to his already historic résumé. In the end, the move away from the Patriots and to the Bucs has already produced glowing results, so he shouldn't regret where he signed whatsoever. The teams that were vying for him during that free-agent cycle? Yeah, they're probably kicking themselves for not being able to ink the legendary quarterback to join their club.