Trust a “zombie” to stand up, brush off the dirt of a recent defeat and get right back on track to title contention in the UFC featherweight division. In the main event of UFC on ESPN 25 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas, Chan Sung Jung withstood a spirited effort from Dan Ige to win either three or four of the five rounds, depending on which judges you happen to agree with. “The Korean Zombie” confirmed his status as both a star — his eight consecutive headlining appearances are by far the most for a non-champ — and as a contender, as he put some distance between himself and his one-sided loss to Brian Ortega last October.