Israeli cloud security startup Lightspin raises $16M from Dell Technologies Capital

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli cloud security platform startup Lightspin Technologies Ltd. announced today that it has raised $16 million in funding, with plans to triple its headcount. Dell Technologies Capital led the Series A round, with Ibex Investors also participating. Including the new funding, Lightspin has raised $20 million to date. Founded in...

