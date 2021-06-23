Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

PA Voting Rights Protection Act Advances

By Greg Barton
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The PA Voting Rights Protection Act has been passed by the state House. House Bill 1300 came together as a result of hard work from a bipartisan committee looking to reform election laws to restore faith in the election system. PA House Speaker, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff said everyone wants a trustworthy system. The bill would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines, protect voting rights for handicapped and older Pennsylvanians, and give state funding for county election administration. It would also change the registration deadline from 15 days to 30 days before an election. Mail-in ballots would have to be requested 15 days before the vote. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots would be limited to seven days before an election. The bill now goes to the state Senate. Gov. Tom Wolf has threatened to veto the bill.

