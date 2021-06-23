Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Today's events for Wednesday, June 23

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine; it was the first commercially successful typewriter. He was also a politician, serving in state government. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thanks Mr. Sholes.

