Today's events for Wednesday, June 23

It’s Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine; it was the first commercially successful typewriter. He was also a politician, serving in state government. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thanks Mr. Sholes.