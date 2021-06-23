Measure To Improve PA’s Economic Competitiveness Passes Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee approved a measure from Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument establishing a commission to redesign the state’s education system to better prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Senate Resolution 144 creates a bicameral, 18-month-long 2030 Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness. The Commission would be tasked with creating a long-term vision for PA’s education system in 2030 and a legislative action plan for getting there. It will have the authority to study the challenges within the current system, learn from approaches to systematic redesign all over the world, and come up with innovative policy solutions that will enable educators and students to produce stronger education outcomes. The measure now goes to the full Senate.