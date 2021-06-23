Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

PA Senate OKs Local Police Using Radar For Speeding

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Local police in PA would be able to use radar to enforce speed limits under a bill that has passed the state Senate. Under Senate Bill 419, local jurisdictions would have to pass an ordinance, train police in using radar guns, and follow rules for regular testing and calibration of the speed measurement devices. If the bill becomes law, only warnings would be issued for the first three months. The Commonwealth has long limited the use of radar to only the State Police and repeated efforts to allow it for local police have never succeeded. The bill was sent to the state House for consideration.

