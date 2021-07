Colin Powell: “Never lose sight of the need to reach out and talk to other people who don’t share your view. Listen to them and see if you can find a way to compromise.”. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with someone? You know, one of those give and take discussions where you were all in for what the other person or persons had to say and were willing to give them your ear without trying to convert them over to your “side?” Here’s the definition of ‘conversation:’ A talk, especially an informal one, between two or more people, in which news and ideas are exchanged. Conversation is the act of talking with – not TO them.