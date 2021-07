'Just Google it' is something we all hear multiple times a day. We open our browser and simply Google whatever is bothering us. Many of us use Google Chrome as our default browser, not only because it is reliable but also because we get the Google search engine as our homepage. However, even one of the most reliable browsers can cause problems. Sometimes, Chrome crashes, and others it may refuse to open. There are some easy fixes for this, and in this tutorial, I will show you how to fix Chrome not opening in Windows 10.