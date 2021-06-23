The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Duluth, 4723 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.
The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Duluth, 4723 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 7/23/21 at 7pm. Unit number 3176 leased by Randall Glasson. Miscellaneous household and...www.duluthnewstribune.com