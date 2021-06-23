Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmunds, ND

Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

By CAMERON ROGERS
Herald-Palladium
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmunds (AP) — If last summer was all about hunkering down, staying safe and social distancing, 2021′s sunshine season will see us reconnecting with friends and getting back out into the world. What better way to embark on new adventures than in a convertible? The decision to buy a new drop-top might be easy to make, but selecting from the wide range of models is a bit more difficult. The experts at Edmunds are here to help you narrow your selection by naming the top convertibles for 2021.

www.heraldpalladium.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmunds, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convertibles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsLog Cabin Democrat

Legacy earns Top Safety Pick

Subaru continues to live up to its safety plus standards in a fit and trim sedan that plays nicely with top rivals while adding gutsy turbo power that makes a big difference. What it lacks in stylish looks, it more than makes up for in standard driver assists in a comfortable five passenger that won’t break the bank.
CarsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Edmunds demystifies advanced driver aids in new vehicles

There’s some hesitancy from the public regarding the future of self-driving cars; a survey by Autolist says that most shoppers are split about whether having self-driving capability on a vehicle makes it safer. Thankfully, real automated driving vehicles are still years away. But considering that nearly every new car on sale today comes standard or is available with some level of driver-assistance technology, it’s best to stay informed on what these features actually do and whether you would want to pay extra for them.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: 1992 Mazda RX-7 Efini Type R

Mazda builds only one sports car today: the MX-5 Miata and its folding hardtop RF variant. But it wasn't always this way. From 1978 until 2002, Mazda made the rotary-powered RX-7, a front-engine, rear-drive sports car that remains a fan favorite to this day. The third and final generation model is perhaps the most loved because it was part of the Japanese sports car glory era of the 1990s, serving alongside the A80-generation Toyota Supra, Mitsubishi 3000GT, and Nissan 300ZX.
Carssouthfloridareporter.com

Steve Tested The Charger Hellcat Redeye – The Fastest Charger Dodge Ever Built

The Dodge Charger Hellcat: it’s fast but apparently not fast enough. So here we have the Hellcat Redeye – the fastest Charger Dodge has ever built. 797 horsepower. 707 pound-feet of torque. Capable of exceeding 200mph. All prerequisites for a solid family sedan, right? Well, that’s what the Dodge Charger...
Weight LossAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Abarth 695 Esseesse brings bespoke styling, weight loss

The Abarth 695 has gained a limited-edition Esseesse specification, which becomes the line-up’s fastest model, with improved handling and acceleration. The Esseesse retains the 695’s 180bhp 1.4-litre T-jet engine but will feature a weight-saving aluminium bonnet with twin power bulges, an Akrapovič exhaust and a new rear spoiler with angle adjustment to provide improved stability. Overall, downforce has increased by up to 42kg and weight has been reduced by 10kg.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Stinger Is a Sporty Top Safety Pick

The 2022 Kia Stinger is here, and it’s pretty great. It’s a four-door hatchback with a sporty look and rear-wheel drive. To make things even better, the 2022 Kia Stinger is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. It’s the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest honor, but what exactly does it mean?
Carsautotrader.com

2022 BMW Z4: Choosing the Right Trim

In this age of SUV dominance, it’s reassuring to see the stylish and entertaining 2022 BMW Z4 convertible still has a place in BMW showrooms. The Z4 competes in the same arena as the Porsche 718 Boxster and Jaguar F-Type. The Z4 is refined, fast, and comfortable for a convertible,...
Carsfordauthority.com

1994 Ford Mustang GT Transformed Into Saleen Clone With Ford Racing Engine

With the exception of special models like the Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra, the SN95 generation of the Ford Mustang didn’t offer much in the way of performance, with the GT hovering around the 215-260 horsepower mark. However, as has historically been the case, a number of aftermarket companies were ready and willing to help out in that department, including long-time Mustang builders Saleen. However, this 1994 Ford Mustang GT up for sale at Garage Kept Motors is merely a Saleen clone, albeit a darn good one with a rather interesting powerplant.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Celebrate Independence Day

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into Independence Day weekend.
Carsinsideevs.com

UPDATE: Tesla Model 3 Once Again CR Top Pick, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winner

Tesla recently switched to a camera-based vision-only approach for its advanced driver-assist systems. The move made agencies and media outlets pull back on previous awards. This was because Tesla needed to initiate an update, and/or the agencies needed to retest the car's active safety systems to assure that they work as advertised.
CarsMotorAuthority

Top 10 rules for showing your collector car at a concours event

There is a difference between showing your collector car at a car show versus a concours event. A standard local or regional car show is more of a get-together and if it’s judged, it’s usually done casually, with the winning car usually being a people’s choice award. Also at local...
CarsLa Crosse Tribune

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 First Drive: Here To Win, Not To Play

Carroll Shelby was many things, including a driver, a team manager and a car manufacturer. In fact, he was the only person to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans as all of those things. Outside of the many titles he held, Shelby was first and foremost a businessman. Many Americans first met him when he introduced himself in a 1965 promotional film for Ford: “My name is Carroll Shelby and performance is my business.”
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Satin Steel Metallic Chevrolet Suburban

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 37,717! $2,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up...
CarsAutoblog

2021 Ford Bronco aftermarket stampede begins with Zone Offroad lift kit

Zone Offroad announced this week that it is getting into the Bronco aftermarket with a series of suspension upgrades, starting with a 1-inch leveling kit (available now) and 2-inch lift kit (available for pre-order), to be followed by even taller options and some other components. The 1-inch leveling kit can...
CarsJournal-News

2021 Nissan Altima is the midsize sedan that time forgot

This week’s tester made me feel a little nostalgic and reminiscing of times in the not-so-distant past. Remember when midsize sedans were all the craze? Everyone seemed to have a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. These cars are still somewhat popular, but many others have been discontinued or don’t exist now.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is Your Country’s Favorite Sports Car?

In an automotive landscape filled with SUVs and trucks, sports cars have seemingly taken a back seat in popularity over the years. However, consumers still enjoy and long for the thrill of a potent V8 engine or the pull of a turbocharged four-cylinder. Findandfundmycar.com recently release a study that not shows the five most popular sports cars in the world, but even went a step further and found the favorite sports car for each country around the world.
Buying CarsWiscnews.com

Best-Selling Cars, SUVs and Pickups Of 2021 (To Date)

There’s not usually much movement among the U.S. top 20 best-selling models, but there were some notable changes in the first half of 2021 versus the first half of 2020, thanks to some wild cards, like lower inventories due to the ongoing computer-chip shortage. Market share is down in the...
CarsAutoExpress

New special edition Kia Niro Connect goes on sale from £25,995

The new Kia Niro Connect special edition has gone on sale in the UK, starting from £25,995 as a self-charging hybrid or £31,355 as a plug-in hybrid. The added-value Connect models sit above the base ‘2’ and below the ‘3’ in both the Niro’s self-charging and plug-in hybrid ranges. Connect adds a number of features not available on the base-spec ‘2’, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, a USB charger in the front console, chromed interior and exterior door handles plus cloth and leather upholstery.