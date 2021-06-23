Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into Independence Day weekend.