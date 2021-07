In recent months, news surrounding the potential return or non-return of Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has been unclear to many. In a recent interview, the comedian spoke with Gold Derby, opening up about where he thought his future with SNL lies. The comedian and actor reminisced his last seven seasons and even memories from the recently ended Season 46. The 27-year-old said, “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that is usually what the contract’s for.”