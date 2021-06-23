Cancel
SimpleNexus integrates with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service to give lenders a simpler, faster way to verify borrower assets, income and employment

By SimpleNexus
Courier News
 11 days ago

LEHI, Utah, June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment using a single embedded service.

Lehi, UT
