Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Thursday morning, The Gill Window Company held a little surprise for one of their sponsors. To the lack of their knowledge at the magnitude of the surprise. Officials of the Friday Food Bag Foundation waited anxiously for the announcement. As the check was being held in the hands of VP of Gill Window Company Chuck Lane’s hands. Officials from both the Friday Food Bag & the KGill Foundations made their way to the front of the 12th anniversary banner. There, they announced that the Friday Food Bag Foundation would be receiving $40,000 dollars in donations from the KGill Foundation. As the members of the Friday Food Bag cheered and teared up for receiving such a sizable donation. They couldn’t help but thank KGill for everything they had done for them.