Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By Move For Hunger
Courier News
 11 days ago

Move For Hunger moves on an opportunity to scale through public-private partnerships. NEW YORK, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced that they will partner with the Private Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) on a national program that leverages both organizations’ networks to create scalable social impact through community-based food distribution channels.

www.couriernews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Food Distribution#Real Estate#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Charities
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

EQT IX Fund, Goldman Sachs Asset Management To Buy Parexel In $8.5 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - EQT IX fund and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have agreed to acquire Parexel, a clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management, for an enterprise value of $8.5 billion. Parexel was founded in 1982 and is co-headquartered in Durham, NC and Newton, MA, USA....
Denver, COCourier News

ACES Quality Management VP of Marketing Romina Cusenza Named a HousingWire Marketing Leader

DENVER, Colo., July 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management ™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that industry trade publication HousingWire has selected Vice President of Marketing Romina Cusenza as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAL'Observateur

Surplus food distribution assists local families

RESERVE — The St. John the Baptist Parish Department of Health and Human Services recently distributed USDA surplus food to residents at West St. John High School on the West Bank and at REGALA Gym on the East Bank. The distribution was held in a first-come, first-served drive-through format. Health...
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Citizens Bank donates delivery truck to support NH Food Bank’s statewide food distribution

MANCHESTER, NH – Citizens Bank unveiled a brand-new delivery truck for the New Hampshire Food Bank on Friday, June 18, in Manchester. The new truck will play a critical role in the New Hampshire Food Bank’s statewide food distribution efforts, as it delivers food to more than 400 agencies across the state, including food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. The 26-foot box truck, which is the second truck Citizens has donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank in the past six years, can hold just over 15,000 pounds of food, which is the largest capacity of any New Hampshire Food Bank truck.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Serving public asset managers globally for two decades: The World Bank’s Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP)

Public asset managers are tasked with safeguarding and growing national financial assets entrusted to them. Managing these assets prudently and efficiently fosters economic stability and growth. For example, international reserves act as an essential buffer to protect against economic shocks. In 2001, the World Bank Treasury established the Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership, known as RAMP, to support public asset managers worldwide. RAMP builds human capital, delivers technical advisory and asset management services, and creates a community of practitioners through a network of public sector asset managers—all in one.
Cincinnati, OHrcnky.com

Apartment Association Donates Funds to Local Food Pantries

Twenty food pantries across the Cincinnati region, including some in Northern Kentucky, will share in a $24,000 contribution from the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA)'s nonprofit arm, the Apartment Association Outreach (AAO). Annually, the organization said that it contributes nearly a quarter of a million dollars to help local...
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

A Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Picks Up Avalon Bronxville

A fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired Avalon Bronxville, a 110-unit apartment community located outside of New York City in Bronxville. The fund purchased the property for an undisclosed price from AvalonBay Communities. This was a rare opportunity to own an apartment property in the prestigious market,...
Charitieshealthcarenews.com

UMassFive Donates 350 Pounds of Personal-care Items to Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union collected 350 pounds of personal-care items during the month of May and donated them to the pantries of the Amherst Survival Center and Northampton Survival Center. Donations were collected at the credit union’s Hadley and Northampton branch locations, and included incontinence products, toilet...
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Local foundation provides sizable donation to Friday Food Bag Foundation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Thursday morning, The Gill Window Company held a little surprise for one of their sponsors. To the lack of their knowledge at the magnitude of the surprise. Officials of the Friday Food Bag Foundation waited anxiously for the announcement. As the check was being held in the hands of VP of Gill Window Company Chuck Lane’s hands. Officials from both the Friday Food Bag & the KGill Foundations made their way to the front of the 12th anniversary banner. There, they announced that the Friday Food Bag Foundation would be receiving $40,000 dollars in donations from the KGill Foundation. As the members of the Friday Food Bag cheered and teared up for receiving such a sizable donation. They couldn’t help but thank KGill for everything they had done for them.
Florence, ALTimes Daily

Help center to host food distribution Saturday

FLORENCE — The Help Center Food Pantry will host food distribution from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Island City, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Larger regional food bank distribution center set to open soon

An expanded food distribution center is set to open soon in Island City, one which will help Community Connection of Northeast Oregon provide an added boost to families and individuals who have fallen on hard times. The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank’s new food distribution center is set to open...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Criptonite Asset Management And US-Based Wave Financial Announce Strategic Partnership

GENEVA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criptonite AM , an innovative Swiss wealth management company, today announced its strategic partnership with Wave Financial (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment manager founded in 2018 with over $500 million in assets under management. The partnership will bring together the experience of traditional Swiss wealth management and the technology focus of one of the top five largest SEC regulated digital asset managers in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aircall, Now Valued Above $1bn, Raises $120M In Series D Funding, Led By Goldman Sachs Asset Management

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series D funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. The funding round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and joined by most of Aircall's current investors (DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adams Street Partners, NextWorld Capital, Gaia Capital Partners), showing their renewed trust in the company's vision.
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

Country Bank donates $500k each to two local food banks

WORCESTER, Mass. - Two Massachusetts food banks that work to end hunger in our communities have each received large donations. At its annual meeting held at Polar Park in Worcester on Monday, Country Bank surprised the executive directors of the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts with checks of $500,000 each.