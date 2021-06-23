Cancel
Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

By Heather Lorrain, Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor
Cover picture for the articleJoin the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in person or online for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. Registration is no longer required to attend in person. Face masks are optional for fully vaccinated individuals, except while singing. Please continue to wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated as recommended by the CDC. Social distancing will not be required, although there will be reserved seating in the chapel for those who would still prefer to social distance. Childcare is available. We will be passing the Friendship Folders at the beginning of the service for everyone to sign in case contact tracing is necessary. If you wish to continue worshiping from home, you may live stream at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers.

