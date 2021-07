Originally Posted On: The Question to Ask Before You Sign a Web-Support Contract (ncntechnology.com) What most companies won’t tell you when you sign up for web-support services is that they are reactive. That’s a big distinction to pay attention to if you use your site to drive business and grow brand awareness. These companies make a big deal about being there to fix errors once they’re detected. However, they don’t say much about who exactly is detecting those errors. In most cases, your potential customers see the errors long before anyone at your business knows about it. The standard web-support services setup determines that your maintenance provider is the last person to know about it. Here’s why that’s a problem: