Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

5 Not Unusual Things You Can Do in Portland, OR This Weekend

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to get out of town this weekend, why not head over to Portland, Oregon?. I am thinking about doing a Girls Trip to Portland this weekend and since I've only been to Portland a couple of times in the nearly 20 years I've lived in Washington state, I turned to my Facebook friends for some randy ideas of UNUSUAL things I could suggest to my friends.

katsfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omsi#The Portland Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
94.5 KATS

This Might Be the #1 Reason to Stay the Heck Away from Boise!

Sometimes it happens when you are minding your business looking for a possible romance on a dating app and you run across one of your friend's spouses. Yikes! Said spouse might note in their dating bio that they are "in a nonmonogamous relationship", as I have seen lately, or they might not say anything at all about being married. No matter where you reside in the Pacific Northwest, whether you live in Washington state, Oregon, or Idaho, you can and will see this happening, so be aware.
EntertainmentPosted by
94.5 KATS

Myles Kennedy Books Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Tyler Bryant

Myles Kennedy has filled out his touring plans for 2021, adding a leg of late summer/early fall dates that will take place over the month of September and early October. Kennedy just revealed that he'll take his show on the road with a full band in support of his recently released second solo album, The Ides of March. The trek will kick off Sept. 7 in St. Petersburg, Florida, wrapping just shy of a month later on Oct. 2 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tyler Bryant of Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will provide support playing solo acoustic sets.
Washington StatePosted by
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s Washington Comic Crawl: PART 2

A couple weeks ago I wrote about a "Comic Crawl" that I along with my friend Chris Murray did. It was great, I spent a lot of money, good times were had by all (except my bank account). You maybe asking yourself, what's a "comic crawl"? Well, if you've heard the term "Pub Crawl", then you have a good idea. If you have NO IDEA what a pub crawl is, It's where you and a buddy (possibly several) start your night off at a bar, then you drink and move onto another bar. Then you drink, move on to another bar. Then you drink and move onto another bar. 2 weeks later you wonder why you're broke and have several weird voicemails. Well, a comic crawl is kind of the same thing, only difference, less booze & more money spent. Oh it's called a crawl in both instances because you end up on your knees. In the pub version, it's because you're too drunk to walk, in the comics it's because you're 39 years old, and your begging your wife for forgiveness because you spent WAAAAAAY too much money! Last time we hit some shops in Federal Way, Tacoma & Ellensburg. This time we took aim at Tri-Cities!
Washington StatePosted by
94.5 KATS

WA State Parks Ban ALL Campfires and Charcoal Use STATEWIDE!

According to a release Friday from Washington State Parks:. Effective immediately, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area beginning at 5 p.m. today. With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire...
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Free Events with the Yakima Valley Library

As the state as well as our city continue to open up, more and more in person events are happening. Things are going back to the "original normal". Something I prefer much more than the "new normal". That being said, many things that took place during the pandemic, there were a great idea was online events. It was a great way to not only social distance & stay safe, but the convenience level was outstanding! Anyone who has little ones know how much of a hassle, even going to the store can be, let alone finding something entertaining and educational for the kids. Thankfully, the Yakima Valley Libraries had us covered during the pandemic, and are still keeping us educated, informed, & entertained even now when we're opening up!

Comments / 0

Community Policy