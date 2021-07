Superintendent David Thomson is pleased to share that the Norwood Public Schools has begun its Equity Audit work. The groundwork for the process began in the spring and will continue through the summer. At the beginning of June, the district held breakout sessions with representation from students, parents/guardians, teachers, the Norwood School Committee, district and school administration and the wider Norwood community. The participants discussed topics such as what diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging means to them; why it matters to Norwood Public Schools; and what they hope will occur as Norwood moves toward a more just and equitable future.