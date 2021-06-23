Cancel
Energy Industry

TABLE-Kansai Electric restarts Mihama reactor No. 3

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co Inc has restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Mihama nuclear power plant in western Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 826-megawatt reactor is the oldest to be restarted since the 2011 Fukushima disaster and needed special approval to have its lifetime extended beyond the standard 40-year limit. With the restart, Japan has eight operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 7,886 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licensing process under the latest safety standards imposed after the disaster. Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster. The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power , Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power , Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power , Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power , Shikoku Electric Power and Kyushu Electric Power, referred in the table by their regional name. Company Plant Unit MW Status Hokkaido Tomari 1 579 Shutdown 22/4/11 Hokkaido Tomari 2 579 Shutdown 26/8/11 Hokkaido Tomari 3 912 Shutdown 5/5/12 Tohoku Onagawa 2 825 Shutdown 6/11/10 Tohoku Onagawa 3 825 Shutdown 11/3/11 Tohoku Higashidori 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/2/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/8/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 Shutdown 25/1/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 Shutdown 26/3/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 Shutdown 23/8/11 Chubu Hamaoka 3 1,100 Shutdown 29/11/10 Chubu Hamaoka 4 1,137 Shutdown 13/5/11 Chubu Hamaoka 5 1,380 Shutdown 14/5/11 Hokuriku Shika 1 540 Shutdown 1/3/11 Hokuriku Shika 2 1,206 Shutdown 11/3/11 Kansai Mihama 3 826 Online 23/6/21 Kansai Takahama 1 826 Shutdown 10/1/11 Kansai Takahama 2 826 Shutdown 25/11/11 Kansai Takahama 3 870 Online 7/3/21 Kansai Takahama 4 870 Online 12/4/21 Kansai Ohi 3 1,180 Shutdown 20/7/20 Kansai Ohi 4 1,180 Online 15/1/21 Chugoku Shimane 2 820 Shutdown 27/1/12 Shikoku Ikata 3 890 Shutdown 26/12/19* Kyushu Genkai 3 1,180 Online 21/11/20 Kyushu Genkai 4 1,180 Online 17/3/21 Kyushu Sendai 1 890 Online 17/11/20 Kyushu Sendai 2 890 Online 22/12/20 Japco Tokai Daini 1 1,100 Shutdown 11/3/11 Japco Tsuruga 2 1,160 Shutdown 7/5/11 Total 33,083 * Under court order to keep operations halted (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

