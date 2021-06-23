Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

European Cruise Capacity to Grow 20% Over Next Two Years

cruiseindustrynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe passenger capacity of European cruise brands will grow to approximately 10 million in 2023 from 8 million in 2019, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. The pan-European market will be dominated by MSC Cruises which will have a total estimated capacity of 3.3 million passengers, followed...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tui Cruises#Msc Cruises#Saga Cruises#Aida Cruises#Pan European#Msc Cruises#Costa Crociere#German#Aida Cruises#Tui Cruises#Hapag Lloyd#British#P O Cruises#American#Newbuild#Cruise Industry News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
Related
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises Plans To Operate 38 European River Sailings in 2021

Emerald Cruises will welcome U.S. guests back to river cruises on the Douro, Danube and Rhine this summer. In total, Emerald plans to operate no fewer than 38 river cruises in Europe between July and December 2021. As previously announced, the first Douro River sailing will depart Porto on July...
IndustryAviation Week

Used Parts Growing Strongly But Buyers May Wait Til Next Year For Major Volumes

The aircraft aftermarket changed dramatically, mostly for the worse, during COVID. Fortunately, a panel of experts at ILS’s recent aftermarket conference sees a different and perhaps better aftermarket after the pandemic ends. Panel chair Richard Brown, managing director of the Naveo consultancy... Used Parts Growing Strongly But Buyers May Wait...
Lifestyleairlinegeeks.com

European Airlines Increase Flying Capacity

Europe is preparing for a busy summer season as vaccination campaigns continue to take place and more people become inoculated against COVID-19. According to FlightGlobal, the number of aircraft parked for more than a week on the continent has more than halved between May and June as airlines prepare to take people on holiday.
TravelTravelPulse

Cruising Rebound: Uniworld Returns to European Rivers

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has officially returned to the rivers of Europe, as its newly transformed Super Ship S.S. La Venezia departed on its inaugural sailing on June 20th, 2021. The luxury river cruise company is the first North American river cruise line to resume operations in Europe since the pandemic began, departing from Venice, Italy and celebrating with the sabering of a champaign bottle while cruising the Venetian Lagoon. Uniworld’s President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge, is joining clients and the crew for the debut sailing as the company marks this monumental moment.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Cruise industry ‘can surpass 2019 numbers next year’

Cruise passenger numbers in 2022 could surpass those seen in 2019, according to the new chair of trade body Clia UK & Ireland. Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean Cruises’ vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, was announced on Monday as successor to Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ UK and Europe vice-president, who was in the post for three years.
Businesspennbizreport.com

PPG expanding European coatings capacity

PPG recently announced it is expanding its European coatings manufacturing capacity for packaging applications. The company plans to invest an undisclosed amount in sites in The Netherlands and Poland that will support an increase in demand for aluminum and steel cans used in beverage, food, and personal care packaging. The...
Greececruiseindustrynews.com

Some Niche European Brands Are Cruising Again

Cruise lines are planning restarts in various phases in 2021, including a number of smaller European niche brands. Black Sea Cruises restarted operations on June 13, as the Prince Vladimir departed Sochi, Russia, on its first post-pandemic cruise. The Rosmorport-led operation offers seven-night itineraries in the Black Sea, with calls...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Crystal River Cruises confirms 2021 European deployment

Crystal River Cruises has confirmed this summer’s deployment in Europe as it prepares to return to service next month. Crystal Ravel will resume operations on August 29 before Crystal Debussy returns the following day. The line had previously outlined plans to return on August 29 but had not confirmed the...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Azores Ports: Great Welcoming Cruise Ships Again

Azores Ports are finally welcoming cruise ships again. Nicko Cruises’ World Voyager has had a couple of voyages with calls at the islands in June. “That is great news for us,” Ports of Azores Cruise Manager Andre Velho Cabral told Cruise Industry News. Velho Cabral added that the pandemic-induced pause...
Travelcruisefever.net

With Two Carnival Cruise Ships Back in Service, Here Are the Next Three That Will Resume Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the return of cruises from their hometown Miami today when passengers boarded Carnival Horizon for the first time since March 2020. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, and Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald kicked off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests on board.
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

Jet2.com boosts Newcastle capacity for next summer

Jet2.com will add an extra aircraft to its capacity in Newcastle next year, allowing the leisure carrier to add over 300 extra flights to a range of popular destinations. The largest tour operator in the north-east has added almost 60,000 extra seats between May and October next year. As a...
Americastravelweekly.com

Uniworld welcomes back Americans to European river cruising with new ship

VENICE, Italy -- Uniworld Boutique River Cruises celebrated the return of European river cruising on Monday with the launch of its newest river ship, the S.S. La Venezia. It is the first sailing for Americans since the pandemic. While guests boarded the ship here on Sunday, the line officially set...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Premium Cruise Brands Mount Quick Restart

Premium cruise brands are quickly putting together a quick restart, launching service again not only in Europe and Asia but also the Caribbean and the United States. Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam. Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California. Holland America Line...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Aurora Expeditions: 30 Years of Cruising

Aurora Expeditions is celebrating two notable occasions in 2021: the cruise line’s 30th anniversary and the delivery of its second ship, the Sylvia Earle. “It's certainly something to celebrate. In 2020, we were picked as the world's leading polar expedition operator in the World Travel Awards. That was really special because it was voted by the industry and general public,” the CEO of Aurora Expeditions Monique Ponfoort said, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Press

Secondhand marketshare is expected to grow by 9 points over the next 10 years, more than any other sector.

ThredUP Releases Its Ninth Annual Resale Report with First-Ever Impact Section. OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released the results of the 2021 Resale Report. The comprehensive study is conducted by third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData and serves as the most robust measure of the U.S. secondhand market. The ninth annual study, which surveyed 3,500 consumers, estimates that the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion. This year's study reveals new insights on tailwinds propelling resale in the pandemic recovery and the role of government in accelerating the adoption of Circular Fashion. For the first time, the report also includes a thredUP Impact Section highlighting the company's progress towards its mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.
Industryroutesonline.com

Airline Capacity Continues to Grow In the Short Term

But 21.4 Million More Seats Removed From June to September Inventory. Rather like a fully laden A340, if you can remember them, global capacity continues to climb slowly with another 1.5 million seats added compared to the previous week, a 2% improvement. We are now at 72.4 million seats a week and although that sounds a lot, we remain at around one-third pre-pandemic levels and nearly 38% below the capacity on offer in the same week of 2019. We still have some way to go but a recovery does seem underway, and it is becoming increasingly easy to spot the markets that are failing to show any real signs of recovery.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Box ship orderbook grows fatter, with Evergreen and SITC needing more capacity

The global containership orderbook continues to expand: on Friday, both Taiwanese liner operator Evergreen and Chinese intra-Asia carrier SITC ordered more newbuildings. Evergreen returned to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for two 24,000 teu ships to be delivered late 2023-early 2024, while SITC exercised options for two 1,023 teu vessels at Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering.