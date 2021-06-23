European Cruise Capacity to Grow 20% Over Next Two Years

ThredUP Releases Its Ninth Annual Resale Report with First-Ever Impact Section. OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released the results of the 2021 Resale Report. The comprehensive study is conducted by third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData and serves as the most robust measure of the U.S. secondhand market. The ninth annual study, which surveyed 3,500 consumers, estimates that the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion. This year's study reveals new insights on tailwinds propelling resale in the pandemic recovery and the role of government in accelerating the adoption of Circular Fashion. For the first time, the report also includes a thredUP Impact Section highlighting the company's progress towards its mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.