Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas has received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC to restart cruises with passengers from Miami on July 2. Freedom of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s first cruise ship to receive approval from the CDC. The cruise ship sailed a simulated sailing last week from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Freedom will sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas and all cruises will stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.