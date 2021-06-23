Live at the Dietrich

Graham Costello is one of a slew of rising jazz voices in the UK scene. Here, following the success of his breakthrough ensemble album Strata, he presents Second Lives, a second slice of hugely enjoyable, uplifting, and intriguing ensemble work. Whether it’s the Portico Quartet-eque brass and piano of “Eudaimonia” with its beautiful and satisfying build which initially grabs you, the uproarious funk of “Legion,” or the propulsive “Arrowhead” one thing is for sure—here is an album demanding multiple listens. So many layers and twists and turns reveal themselves. Time after time the band seems to have settled into a state or a groove only for it to be uprooted and given a second life by a new entry or musical idea.