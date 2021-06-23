Cancel
How to be successful on the journey to the fully automated enterprise

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenzo Taal, managing director EMEA at UiPath, explains the concept of full automation and how enterprises can make it a reality. The age of automation is here. Businesses around the world are handing unrewarding, rule-based tasks to software robots built using a technology called Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This is improving efficiency and allowing employees to focus on the value-added work that really counts. Many organisations, however, remain at the start of their journey and are still to unlock the potential of full automation, which can be characterised as the logical conclusion of RPA. When they arrive at this destination, companies will have reached an optimal balance between what RPA software robots can accomplish on behalf of employees, and what employees are best at. All work that can be automated will be automated and as such, workers will be completely free from process-driven tasks.

www.information-age.com
