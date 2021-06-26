Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to 'Street High' $325 at Wedbush as Cloud Story Is Not Slowing Down
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has raised the price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to a 'Street High' $325.00 per share from $310.00 per share while maintaining an "Outperform" rating. The update comes as MSFT eclipsed $2 trillion in market cap yesterday, joining Apple.