Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to 'Street High' $325 at Wedbush as Cloud Story Is Not Slowing Down

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has raised the price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to a 'Street High' $325.00 per share from $310.00 per share while maintaining an "Outperform" rating. The update comes as MSFT eclipsed $2 trillion in market cap yesterday, joining Apple.

www.streetinsider.com
