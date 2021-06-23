Tesla AI Day Is Coming

Tesla scored record car deliveries in the second quarter, while Ford reported higher US auto sales despite a drag from the worldwide semiconductor shortage in June, the companies said Friday. Tesla delivered 201,250 autos during the period, overtaking the previous record set in January and prompting a cheer from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has lamented the chip shortage and other supply chain problems in recent months as the company has moved to ramp up production. "Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 car built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" Musk said on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ford became the latest automaker to report higher US sales in the most recent quarter, releasing June figures that brought the quarterly total to 475,327, up about 10 percent from the same three months of the prior year.