Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tesla AI Day Is Coming

By Maeve Rich
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla is constantly in the news, whether by design or not. The most recent news is that Tesla is planning an artificial intelligence (AI) day sometime in the near future. This news comes as Tesla has also opened the longest Supercharger route in the world, stretching across China. So when exactly – and what exactly – is Tesla AI Day?

www.motorbiscuit.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Supercharger#Tesla Owners#Tesla Ai Day Is Coming#Reuters#Tesla Autopilot#Fsd#Tesla Battery Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Post

At Tesla’s ‘Gigafactory’ site in Germany, Elon Musk comes up against green activism and red tape

GRÜENHEIDE, Germany — This month was supposed be another crowning moment for Elon Musk with the first German-made Teslas rolling from a new "Gigafactory" outside Berlin. Instead, the self-styled "Technoking" is locked in an ongoing spat with German environmentalists over its impact on the local habitat and water resources, while final planning permissions are still tied up in what Tesla has complained is onerous German red tape over plans unveiled in late 2019.
Carscryptopolitan.com

Traders can now mine crypto through an electric car

• Traders can mine crypto through Spiritus, and it will be launched in 2023. • Daymak could be the competition for Tesla. Although electric cars are not an innovation today, this car can mine crypto. Spiritus, created by the Canadian vehicle manufacturer Daymak, launches its new model on the market that can mine crypto.
CarsAutoblog

Tesla Cybertruck will have an answer to the Hummer EV's 'Crab Mode'

Tesla won't sit by the wayside as electric trucks like the Hummer EV and Rivian R1T lure customers with special features. Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is adding rear-wheel steering to the Cybertruck to help the EV maneuver with "high agility." It's a rough answer to the Hummer's "Crab Mode" and R1T's tank turns, in other words. You might not have much trouble with a tight U-turn or tricky off-road scenario.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk talks final Cybertruck design and new feature that boosts agility

It’s a few days later than expected, but Elon Musk appears to have stayed true to his word, posting some pertinent updates about the Tesla Cybertruck’s production version. As per the CEO, the production version of the all-electric pickup would be familiar to those who have followed the vehicle since its unveiling, but it would have a pretty cool new feature that would significantly boost its agility.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Wrecked a $1 Million Car That Wasn’t Insured

By now, you’re probably aware that Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla. What you might not know is that one of the richest people on the planet wrecked a million-dollar car that wasn’t even insured. Here’s the story. Elon Musk’s road to riches. Born in South Africa in 1971,...
EconomyRedorbit.com

Tesla Sets New Quarterly Record for Deliveries

Tesla has delivered 201,250 vehicles worldwide in Q2 2021, setting a new quarterly record for the company. Although it fell slightly short of the 201,850 deliveries that analysts had predicted, this was enough for Tesla shares to jump by 1.5% in Friday morning trading. This beats Tesla’s previous record of 184,800 vehicles delivered in Q1 2021.
Carsinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Confirms Rear Wheel Steering In Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk recently answered the question about the Tesla Cybertruck update on Twitter, hinting at three things. First of all, the final production version will be almost exactly as shown in the first production version, that later on was seen multiple times in California, Texas and New York. It means no changes in size and only minor refinements to details.
EconomyEngadget

Tesla delivers 200,000 cars a quarter for the first time

Tesla has once again topped its delivery record, and this time it reached a symbolic milestone. As CNBC notes, the EV maker delivered an all-time high of 201,250 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021 — the first time it has ever shipped more than 200,000 cars to customers in a given quarter. It delivered 184,800 machines in the first quarter of the year.
Technologytorquenews.com

Add new comment

Elon Musk Says Tesla AP Team Creates ‘Eerily Realistic’ Simulations & Ponders If Tesla Should Make A Game. Elon Musk is excited by the work Tesla's autopilot simulation team is doing. Musk says their simulations are so good they are "eerily realistic" and as a result wonders if Tesla should make a game.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Tesla reports record deliveries as chip crunch tests industry

Tesla scored record car deliveries in the second quarter, while Ford reported higher US auto sales despite a drag from the worldwide semiconductor shortage in June, the companies said Friday. Tesla delivered 201,250 autos during the period, overtaking the previous record set in January and prompting a cheer from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has lamented the chip shortage and other supply chain problems in recent months as the company has moved to ramp up production. "Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 car built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" Musk said on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ford became the latest automaker to report higher US sales in the most recent quarter, releasing June figures that brought the quarterly total to 475,327, up about 10 percent from the same three months of the prior year.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid Records Unreal 0-60 MPH Time

Even compared to the rest of Tesla’s lineup, the Model S is one of the most impressive. It truly sets the EV performance standard with sky-high horsepower ratings and battery range. However, when Elon Musk promised it could reach 60 mph in under two seconds, even die-hard Tesla fans were skeptical.
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Touchscreens in Cars Are Still Slow, but Not for Long

A competent touchscreen is a huge point of consideration for consumers when car buying. Unfortunately, a good system can be hard to find, especially in used cars. This is due largely to the rapid advances in screen technology over the last several years. Happily, automakers are starting to turn things around and update their old, outdated screens in favor of newer, more user-friendly models.
Carsmotor1.com

Report: £18,000 Tesla hot hatch coming in 2023 to rival VW ID.3

Tesla has many upcoming vehicles in the pipeline, but it hasn't really made much progress on bringing them to market. We're talking about the popular Tesla Cybertruck, next-gen Roadster, and Tesla Semi. However, there has also been talk about a smaller, cheaper Tesla car, perhaps a compact hatchback that starts at $25,000 (approx. £18,000).
Softwareinsideevs.com

Has Tesla Come Up With The Winning Model For Industry Disruption?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!