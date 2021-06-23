Cancel
Intel (INTC) Personnel Changes Could Stop the Brain Drain - Credit Suisse

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating and $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

13,575 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
Stockspulse2.com

INTC Stock Price: $80 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have received a price target of $80 from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have received a price target of $80 from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an “Outperform” rating on the company shares following changes to the management team.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Surges as Credit Suisse Pounds the Table

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) is surging 15% mid-day after Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken pounded the table ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $209,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Weaker On Report It Will Cough Up More In Greensill Fiasco

Investing.com – Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) stock (NYSE:CS) fell 0.5% during Friday’s premarket trading on a report that the Swiss bank is paying out a further $750 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds. The new repayments, planned for the week of July 5, will bring the total...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,355 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Zendesk worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GoGreen Investments Corp (GOGN.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE: GOGN.U) announces 10,000,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one of our Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant. GoGreen Investments Corporation is a newly incorporated...
ComputersStreetInsider.com

AMD (AMD) Catches Up to Intel (INTC) in Supercomputer Share, NVIDIA (NVDA) Extends Accelerator Lead - BofA Securities

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) while reiterating the Underperform rating for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) after Top500.org released the 57th edition of its semi-annual Top 500 supercomputers list incorporating features of the most powerful machines installed by governments, national labs and universities, defense, and healthcare as well as other HPC applications. Key takeaways include:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 481.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Inari Medical worth $32,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse AG Purchases 216,404 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.00% of Abiomed worth $288,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.73.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $306.29.