Mind Medicine (MNMD) Appoints Maurizio Fava to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) announced the addition of Dr. Maurizio Fava, a world-leading expert in psychiatry and psychiatric clinical trials from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

www.streetinsider.com
EconomyBusiness Insider

MindMed Appoints MGH Psychiatrist-in-Chief Dr. Maurizio Fava to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced the addition of Dr. Maurizio Fava, a world-leading expert in psychiatry and psychiatric clinical trials from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content. 1. Surges in COVID-19 caseload during pandemic doubled mortality in hardest-hit U.S. hospitals. A...
Economyaithority.com

Sentry Co-Founder Dr. William Kirsh Appointed To Florida Board Of Osteopathic Medicine

Sentry Data Systems, Inc., the nation’s leader in pharmacy procurement, compliance and utilization management, announced that William Kirsh, D.O., MPH, the company’s founding partner and Chief Medical Officer, has been appointed to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine. The panel oversees licensing, monitoring, disciplining and establishing rules, policies and standards for all licensed osteopathic physicians in the state.
Educationneurology.org

Educational Research: Why Medical Students Choose Neurology

Background Applicants to neurology residencies submit personal statements describing themselves and their motivations. Textual analysis of personal statements has been performed in internal medicine and general surgery, but never before in neurology. We hypothesized that specific words and themes would be mentioned in residency personal statements with high frequencies indicating students' motivations.
PharmaceuticalsClock Online

Building Trust in the Science of Vaccines

- During the pandemic, Geraldine Bradshaw, a school principal in Durham, North Carolina, volunteered for a clinical trial that tested one of the COVID-19 vaccines. She says her students inspired her to do so and she in turn wanted to inspire African Americans like herself. "It gave me the power to help pave a way for these children to have a better future," Bradshaw says, "and show them how important it is that people who look like them aid in the progression of science."
Irvine, CA
TheStreet

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jan Hillson, M.D., To Its Board Of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") (ELDN) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced the appointment of Jan Hillson, M.D., to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Hillson currently serves as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Alpine Immune Sciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
ScienceMedCity News

INVEST Precision Medicine Pitch Perfect Health IT and Life Science tracks (video)

The INVEST Precision Medicine conference highlighted health IT and life science startups that are working to develop platforms and technologies to support targeted therapies and treatment. Video from the Health IT and Life Science tracks of our INVEST Pitch Perfect contests are now available to view. Pitch Perfect Precision Medicine...

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Science and Technology in Defiance of the Art of Medicine: The Fundamental Variance of Attitude! (Part 6)

There is a multitude of influencers to any attitude yet the most commonly encountered today is the over-reliance on standard operating procedures, protocols, clinical guidelines, and population health. Politics disregard to individual predilection are destructive to the already shaky patient trust in healthcare. Therefore, it is crucial to consider and touch on the risk/benefit aspect based on medical science offering for every treatment that is proven effective by the applied science. I have touched on this briefly in one of my recent publications.
Technologyoutsourcing-pharma.com

Duke University, HumanFirst partner to assess digital clinical measuring tools

The two entities will work together to evaluate digital sensors and other tools used in clinical research, checking the items for accuracy and equity. Digital trial tech firm HumanFirst and the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) at the Duke University School of Medicine are working together to evaluate digital sensors used for measurement in clinical trials. The collaboration will use DCRI’s trial design expertise and HumanFirst’s Atlas platform to perform fit-for-purpose technical and clinical evaluations.
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
Business
TheStreet

Delix Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team

BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preclinical neuroscience company Delix Therapeutics (the "Company"), today announced the growth of its executive leadership team with two new leadership appointments. Internationally recognized neuroscientist Dr. Kurt Rasmussen will join the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Rasmussen will lead Delix's day-to-day scientific, discovery, and...
HealthAMA

Pieter Cohen, MD, explains dietary supplements & regulations

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, a discussion with Pieter Cohen, MD, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance, about what physicians need to know about dietary supplements to help keep their patients safe.
ScienceEurekAlert

Interleukin-6 antagonists improve outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomised trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...
healio.com

FDA approves Keytruda for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

The FDA expanded the approval of pembrolizumab to include treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma not curable by surgery or radiation, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) — an anti-PD-1 therapy — already had been approved for treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic...
Healthpcrm.org

For Greater Success in the Clinic, NIH Must Overcome Its Reliance on Animals

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is increasingly recognizing the serious scientific and ethical issues related to animal research; but instead of prioritizing nonanimal approaches, the agency is doubling down and attempting to improve and expand existing animal research. In 2019, a special working group was formed to provide the...
Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

BMS, GRYT Health collaborate on patient advocacy platform

The two organizations have joined to create the Advocacy Exchange, a virtual platform designed to bring together patients, advocates and industry leader. Pharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and digital oncology company GRYT Health have released the Advocacy Exchange patient platform. Building upon the existing COVID Advocacy Exchange, the technology is intended to bring together advocacy organizations, patients, and life-sciences leaders to exchange information, foster dialogue, and share best practices.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Multifunctional theranostic nanoparticles for biomedical cancer treatments – A comprehensive review

Mater Sci Eng C Mater Biol Appl. 2021 Aug;127:112199. doi: 10.1016/j.msec.2021.112199. Epub 2021 May 24. Modern-day search for the novel agents (their preparation and consequent implementation) to effectively treat the cancer is mainly fuelled by the historical failure of the conventional treatment modalities. Apart from that, the complexities such as higher rate of cell mutations, variable tumor microenvironment, patient-specific disparities, and the evolving nature of cancers have made this search much stronger in the latest times. As a result of this, in about two decades, the theranostic nanoparticles (TNPs) – i.e., nanoparticles that integrate therapeutic and diagnostic characteristics – have been developed. The examples for TNPs include mesoporous silica nanoparticles, luminescence nanoparticles, carbon-based nanomaterials, metal nanoparticles, and magnetic nanoparticles. These TNPs have emerged as single and powerful cancer-treating multifunctional nanoplatforms, as they widely provide the necessary functionalities to overcome the previous/conventional limitations including lack of the site-specific delivery of anti-cancer drugs, and real-time continuous monitoring of the target cancer sites while performing therapeutic actions. This has been mainly possible due to the association of the as-developed TNPs with the already-available unique diagnostic (e.g., luminescence, photoacoustic, and magnetic resonance imaging) and therapeutic (e.g., photothermal, photodynamic, hyperthermia therapy) modalities in the biomedical field. In this review, we have discussed in detail about the recent developments on the aforementioned important TNPs without/with targeting ability (i.e., attaching them with ligands or tumor-specific antibodies) and also the strategies that are implemented to increase their tumor accumulation and to enhance their theranostic efficacies for effective biomedical cancer treatments.

