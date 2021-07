Mac Hughes suffered from some bad luck at the U.S. Open on Sunday after his golf ball got stuck in a tree. The 2021 U.S. Open is set to conclude on Father’s Day, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes was looking strong heading the final day of the championship event. But as it turns out, even the best golfers deal with some bad luck on the course like the rest of us. And it could not have come at the worst possible time for Hughes.