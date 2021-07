As the wave of vaccination to protect against COVID-19 spreads across the world, surveillance for possible vaccine-related adverse events remains active. So far, no data have emerged to definitively link the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna with serious adverse events other than rare episodes of anaphylaxis, and the vaccines are performing well in their intended goal of reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in vaccinated populations. Overall, the vaccines have been an unparalleled scientific success -- a source of light in the relentless storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.