HaysMed honors nurses completing RN Residency Program

DANVILLE — Nurses make up the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and play critical roles in caring for patients. Now, Geisinger employees interested in a nursing career will have an easier path. By launching a new career development program, Geisinger will provide financial, educational and wellness support to its employees pursuing a career in nursing. The Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program eases the financial burden of nursing school and is open to any employee who’s worked with Geisinger for a year or more and isn’t already a registered nurse (RN) or provider.