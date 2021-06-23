Cancel
TGS Announces Acquisition of Three Polcarus 3D Multi-Client Surveys

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OSLO, Norway (23 June 2021) "“ TGS ASA ('TGS'), a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced that it has acquired three 3D multi-client seismic surveys of Polarcus Plc. ('Polarcus') covering a total of 12,200 square kilometers offshore Australia.Â In addition, Polarcus has permanently waived the revenue share rights associated with the multi-client library that TGS acquired in 2015. Polarcus has been eligible to 50% revenue share from the relevant datasets after accumulated revenues reached TGS' minimum return requirements.

