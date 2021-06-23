Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Greater Nevada Credit Union Awards 30 Scholarships to Local Students

By Chris Buckley
KTVN.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another not-so-normal year for local high school students, but they made the most of it. "It was kind of weird because normally I like to go in for help, I like to talk to my teachers, and those connections weren't the same this year," said Carson High School graduate Cristian Garcia. "But at the same time it was kind of cool because I had more time to work with my dad, so it has its goods and it had its bads."

www.ktvn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Financial Aid#Charity#Carson High School#Dartmouth#Gncu#Unr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Charities
Related
Thurston County, WAthurstontalk.com

North Thurston Education Foundation Awards $181,500 in Scholarships to 46 Students

The North ThurstonEducation Foundation (NTEF) has awarded scholarships with a total value of $181,500 to 46 graduating seniors from North Thurston Public Schools. “We are delighted to award scholarships to 46 of our graduating NTPS seniors. Our selection process was very competitive this year due to the high quality of our student applications. These students, who spent most of their final two years of high school learning online, are articulate, strong, and resilient. It is an honor to support them as they take their next steps in life. We are thankful to our gracious donors who support the North Thurston Education Foundation Scholarship program. Due to their generosity, NTEF offered several newly named scholarships this year. We appreciate the kindness of this community and their support of our students and schools, “ said Beth Utto-Galarneau, Scholarship Chair.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Construction firm awards STEM scholarship to Doña Ana Community College student

Savannah Chavarria is a 26-year-old single parent attending Doña Ana Community College. Thanks to a $6,000 Hakes Brothers STEM scholarship, her full tuition is pad for the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship, which is managed by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM), was created by Hakes Brothers “to...
wydaily.com

Yorktown Rotary Club Awards Scholarships to York County H.S. Students

YORKTOWN — The Rotary Club of Yorktown has awarded $1,500 scholarships to three York County High School graduating seniors. Every year, the Yorktown Rotary Club offers scholarships to York County High School students. Each recipient submitted an essay based on what “Service Above Self” means to them. They were then...
Educationwgnsradio.com

EDUCATION: Ascend Federal Credit Union Awards Members $12,000 to Continue Their Education

For the nineteenth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union is helping its members reach their educational goals. “I’m pleased to report that we’re once again awarding $1,000 scholarships to 12 of our members,” Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel said. “We value continued education, and we hope these awards will help our members reach their educational goals.”
thechronicleonline.com

Local Schools receive $88,259.15: Donation through InRoads Credit Union

InRoads Credit Union has donated $88,259.15 to Scappoose, St. Helens and Rainier High Schools for the coming school year as part of the agency's Team Up for Schools program. Created by InRoads Credit Union, Team Up for Schools encourages members to use a special, credit-union issued high-school-themed debit card for all of their shopping. When they do, the credit union contributes 5¢ for every transaction. The program raised $15,185.10 more for local schools this year over last for an increase of over 20%.
Posted by
TheStreet

ECMC Awards $324,000 In College Scholarships To 54 Students In Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) is proud to recognize 54 high school graduates from the class of 2021 as ECMC Scholars. The students are from eight select high schools across Connecticut, and each earned a $6,000 scholarship. For the past two years, these...
Posted by
The Press

SoCalGas Awards More than $235,000 in Scholarships to Central and Southern California Students

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the 2021 SoCalGas Scholarship recipients. This year, 56 students from Central and Southern California will receive a share of the more than $235,000 in college scholarships. Students who plan to attend a community college or trade school were awarded $1,000 scholarships and those who plan to attend a four-year college or university were awarded $5,000 scholarships. Recipients were evaluated on their academic achievements, community involvement and a personal statement regarding California's clean energy future.
hfchronicle.com

Three students awarded first Syvia Tillman Memorial Scholarship

In retirement, Syvia Tillman of Homewood became active in the League of Women Voters and devoted nearly 20 years of her life to supporting and protecting the right to vote. Now the Homewood-Flossmoor Area League of Women Voters has created a scholarship in her memory and selected three students to receive the $1,000 Syvia Tillman Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was open to students who will major in political science in college, just as Tillman had.
Times-Union Newspaper

Debra Collier’s School Of Dance Awards Student Scholarships Announced

The recipients of seven Memorial Scholarships were recently announced at Debra Collier's School of Dance. The scholarships, named in memory of former students Ashleigh Bruner, Jacquline Egolf, Melissa Eigenberg Vogt, Emma Martin, Lori Rigsby and Madison Shipley, and former dance parent Cindy Crane, were developed by the studio to offer opportunities to students through financial assistance and also encourage students through the recognition of their efforts, according to a provided news release.
Educationtheticker.org

Thirteen Baruch students win prestigious fellowship and scholarship awards

Among 60 CUNY student winners, 13 Baruch College students were awarded prestigious scholarships and fellowships. “We could not be prouder of the students who earned coveted awards and scholarships,” CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez said. “We wish our student honorees all the best as they move forward in their education, their careers and their lives. Their success exemplifies the University’s historic mission, and we look forward to their future endeavors, which promise to make the world better, smarter, safer and kinder.”
Posted by
TheStreet

North Island Credit Union Partners With North County African American Women's Association To Award Four College Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has provided four $2,500 college scholarships to local students in partnership with the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA). The North Island Credit Union Scholarships were awarded through the NCAAWA's Scholarship Program, created to assist young African American women in acquiring higher education from an academic institution.
Daily Item

Lynn English student awarded scholarship by Salem construction company

LYNN — English High School graduate Marvelous Akande has been awarded the first annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship by Salem-based Groom Construction Co. Akande plans to take a gap year to serve in the National Guard while training as a carpentry and masonry specialist before attending the University of Massachusetts – Amherst Honors College, where she will study architecture.
newjerseyhills.com

Polytech student awarded two rotary scholarships for community involvement, service

Samantha Ruby, a Hunterdon County Polytech Career and Technical High School student in the pre-nursing program, has earned scholarships from two area Rotary Clubs for her service to the community and overall ambition to succeed. Ruby was awarded a $3,000 Clinton Rotary Scholarship and a $1,500 Flemington Rotary Scholarship in...
conwaydailysun.com

VFW Auxiliary awards a scholarship to two Berlin High School students

White Mountain VFW Auxiliary 2520 President Colleen Pierce presented $500 scholarship awards to two deserving Berlin High School students. Kyra Woodward and Mickailey Walsh were selected by the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee as a result of outstanding essays they presented. They both have veterans in their family as well. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
pdjnews.com

Malzahn Family Fund awards $50,000 in scholarships to Noble County students

The trustees of the Malzahn Family Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded $50,000 in scholarships to Noble County students headed for higher education this fall. Established in 2019, the Malzahn Family Fund-Noble County Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from Noble County high schools (Perry, Morrison, Frontier and Billings) to assist their higher educational goals. …
nprnsb.org

Goleta Student Receives Inaugural John Fowler Scholarship Award

Angelica Ramirez Raygoza has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the John Fowler Scholarship. Named in recognition of PSHH’s previous President & CEO, this award provides a $1,000 award to the People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) student with the highest GPA. The scholarship is in support of their next steps in higher education.
Weirton Daily Times

Woman’s Club of Steubenville installs officers, awards student scholarship

STEUBENVILLE — The OFWC/GFWC Woman’s Club of Steubenville has resumed meetings after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Installation of club officers highlighted the recent luncheon meeting held at Scaffidi’s Restaurant in Steubenville. Mary Beth Allan, president of the Southeast Ohio River District of the Ohio Federation, conducted...
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Local students awarded for Lemonade Day efforts

Students spanning throughout the area put their entrepreneurial skills to the test this past May for the Coastal Alabama edition of the nationwide program known as Lemonade Day. Students received material and had the ability to attend workshops in the months before learn a variety of skills including stand building,...
Charitieswy.edu

ELLBOGEN SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation has announced a $800,000 scholarship program to help adult learners attend Wyoming’s community colleges. The Foundation will pilot this scholarship across all the Wyoming Community Colleges, and will target financial aid to Wyoming adults ages 24 and older pursuing certificates or degrees at a Wyoming community college. It is intended to help adult learners access the job training and education they need to find a job or advance their careers, and to ensure that Wyoming’s workforce has the skills necessary for its industries, both now and in the future.
Rocky Mount Telegram

NCC puts focus on student support services

What a relief it is to be returning to normal after the last year and a half we have all faced. I am energized and hopeful seeing more and more students returning to campus eager to continue their studies. Last month, NCC received the outstanding news that the college’s accreditation...