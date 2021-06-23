Greater Nevada Credit Union Awards 30 Scholarships to Local Students
It was another not-so-normal year for local high school students, but they made the most of it. "It was kind of weird because normally I like to go in for help, I like to talk to my teachers, and those connections weren't the same this year," said Carson High School graduate Cristian Garcia. "But at the same time it was kind of cool because I had more time to work with my dad, so it has its goods and it had its bads."www.ktvn.com