Craigmont, ID

Craigmont June Picnic on tap for this week

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAIGMONT — Craigmont’s annual June Picnic is set for this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-27, with the theme of “CommUNITY, Hometown Grit.”. Friday, June 25, starts at 3 p.m. with the cornhole tournament in the city park, followed by the Winchester Gun Club Fund-raiser at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Sports fans can come out for the coed softball tournament at Tatko Field at 5 p.m., followed by the alumni basketball game at Highland High at 6 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Art#City Park#Softball#Picnic#American Legion#American Bonfire#Lions#Atv
