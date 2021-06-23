Cancel
White Bird, ID

White Bird News: Crawdad Boil set for July 3

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE BIRD — “Back With a Bang”: A great time was had by all in White Bird this past weekend. So many people worked, organized and ran their tails off putting everything together to make the parade, booths, music and games a reality. Thank you to Barbara Lowe, for your hard work and leadership this year. You did a great job! The weather was perfect, and the people really turned out and had a great time. I’m not sure who all the winners were for the floats, but my pick was Maggie Abbott and her Antique (is that the right term?) team!

