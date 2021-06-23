Cancel
Lakeville, MN

Woman fatally shot in Lakeville, man in custody

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been arrested in the case, according to police.

The victim was found shot to death early Tuesday in the parking lot of the New Horizons Academy day care center in Lakeville.

A 32-year-old man who was known to the victim was tracked down later in the day in Belle Plaine, authorities said. According to police, he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Star Tribune reported.

He was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and later moved to the Dakota County jail, where he is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police have not identified a motive.

