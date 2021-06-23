Cottonwood News: Boys b-ball camp is on

COTTONWOOD — Fill up those kiddie pools, put out those sprinklers, this week is going to be a hot one! Another favorite way to cool down for us Cottonwood folk is to head down to Pine Bar! The water is already swimming temperature, fish are biting, the beaches are coming back. We sure are lucky to live in such an amazing place! With only a short drive to the river or a short drive to the mountains, Cottonwood is definitely set in the perfect location.