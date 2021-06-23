Cancel
Pets

ARF discusses coming projects at board meeting

Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, June 8. Agenda topics discussed included a coming grant opportunity through the Elks, tentative TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) dates for the fall for feral and stray cats and updates regarding animal care. So far in 2021, ARF has coordinated the transfer of 152 animals to our partner shelters to help these cats/kittens/dogs/puppies find their new forever home. Most of the animals transferred are kittens.

