Heat Biologics (HTBX) Announces Significant Expansion of R&D and Pre-Clinical Capabilities at Corporate Headquarters
Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced the expansion of its research and development facilities in Morrisville, North Carolina. The expansion will support the addition of enhanced research and development capabilities including in-house synthesis of antibodies and other drugs/reagents as well as an expanded vivarium for onsite pre-clinical studies.