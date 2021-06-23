Heat Biologics (HTBX) Announces Significant Expansion of R&D and Pre-Clinical Capabilities at Corporate Headquarters

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Tipifarnib is Kura's farnesyl transferase inhibitor drug candidate currently in a registration-directed trial as a monotherapy in patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. Novartis' alpelisib is an inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) with inhibitory activity predominantly against the PI3KÎ± isoform.