Nezperce Prairie Days are this weekend; live music set for each night
NEZPERCE — Get some “School Spirit” on for the theme of Nezperce Prairie Days 2021, set for this weekend, July 9 and 10. Friday, July 9, will start with a coed softball tournament at Lions Field at 5 p.m. A pulled pork dinner and ice cream social are set for 6 p.m., with a live and silent auction, and the Nezperce Historical Society Award for “Pioneer of the Year” set for 7 p.m., all at Lions Park. This will be followed by live music with Aaron Cerruti at 8 p.m.www.idahocountyfreepress.com