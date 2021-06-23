Ellenwood pleads not guilty to federal homicide, strangulation charges; Jury trial set Aug. 2 in Coeur d’Alene
A Kamiah man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in relation to the murder of a woman last October. In a video arraignment held in U.S. District Court, District of Idaho, last Monday, June 14, Travis Dewayne Ellenwood, 43, a Nez Perce Tribe member, was formally charged with second-degree homicide and strangulation. Following his not guilty plea to both counts, jury trial was set for Aug. 2 in Coeur d’Alene. Ellenwood was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.www.idahocountyfreepress.com