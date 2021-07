The Albert Lea Trap shooting team has qualified for the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament. They ranked 37th out of 332 teams in the state of Minnesota. The top 40 teams compete for the top spot. Albert Lea will be shooting Friday Morning at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. For the Championship only 5 members are allowed to shoot with 2 alternates. Also in the afternoon Cole Estes will be going for the individual high score for the MSHSL.