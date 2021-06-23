Clearwater Valley News: Towns bustling with events

CLEARWATER VALLEY —Last Thursday night, I attended the Kamiah Fire- Rescue’s (KFR) Stop-the-Bleed, Hands-only CPR, etc. course at the fire hall, offered free to the community. A crowd ranging in age from six to mid-70s joined in the most engaging, practical lifesaving skills class I have ever seen. KFR Chief Bill Arsenault and paramedic Dan DeMarco, with years of experience between them, kept it real, offering practical advice and lots of time for people to practice with help from KFR volunteers. Many teenagers and young families attended this session. KFR sure packed a lot into a two-hour class. Great to see KFR train people to help themselves and each other until an ambulance arrives.