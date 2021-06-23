White Bird Days Parade
White Bird Days Parade, with the theme of “Back with a Bang!” was held Saturday, July 19. Here’s a look at a few of the parade entries. Winners were as follows: Judges Choice, sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar: Abbott Family; Best theme, sponsored by Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge 13: Idaho County Fiddlers; Best kids, sponsored by Red’s Café: Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best organization, sponsored by Trail ACE Construction: Best royalty, sponsored by White Bird Antiques: Weippe Royalty, Kendall Hodges; Best business, sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions: Killgore Adventures. Parade judges were Smiley Lindsey, Mariah Harvey, Beverly McCool, Aiyna Lear and Rick Alley.www.idahocountyfreepress.com