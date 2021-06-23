Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bird, ID

White Bird Days Parade

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Bird Days Parade, with the theme of “Back with a Bang!” was held Saturday, July 19. Here’s a look at a few of the parade entries. Winners were as follows: Judges Choice, sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar: Abbott Family; Best theme, sponsored by Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge 13: Idaho County Fiddlers; Best kids, sponsored by Red’s Café: Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best organization, sponsored by Trail ACE Construction: Best royalty, sponsored by White Bird Antiques: Weippe Royalty, Kendall Hodges; Best business, sponsored by Hammer Down River Excursions: Killgore Adventures. Parade judges were Smiley Lindsey, Mariah Harvey, Beverly McCool, Aiyna Lear and Rick Alley.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
County
Idaho County, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird#White Bird Days Parade#Judges Choice#Abbott Family#Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge#Idaho County Fiddlers#Red S Caf#White Bird Antiques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...